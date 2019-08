File image of pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) looking on as protesters gather outside the Wanchai Police headquarters in Hong Kong, China, June 21, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong authorities have arrested various prominent young activists ahead of a mass rally planned for Saturday.

During the last 30 hours, at least four pro-democracy figures have been arrested for charges related to the ongoing anti extradition bill movement that has plunged the city into a political crisis.