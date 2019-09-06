Hong Kong's government on Friday insisted that months of social unrest had not impacted business activities in the special-status Chinese territory just after Fitch Ratings lowered its rating for Asian financial hub from AA+ to AA with a negative outlook.

In a letter sent to foreign consulates in Hong Kong, Commerce and Economic Development Secretary Edward Yau said that “Hong Kong remains safe and business activities continue as normal despite the occasional inconvenience and disruptions in certain areas.”EFE-EPA