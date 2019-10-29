Pro-democracy activist and leader of Hong Kong's Demosisto party, Joshua Wong (L), speaks at a press conference outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 29 October, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong government on Tuesday banned activist Joshua Wong, one of the most prominent faces of the pro-democracy movement in the city, from running in the upcoming district-level elections.

"The candidate cannot possibly comply with the requirements of the relevant electoral laws, since advocating or promoting ‘self-determination’ is contrary to the content of the declaration that the law requires a candidate to make to uphold the Basic Law (the city's constitution) and pledge allegiance to the HKSAR (Hong Kong's official name),” District Officer (Yau Tsim Mong) Laura Liang Aron said in a statement.EFE-EPA

