Several protesters sit down during the annual Hong Kong anti-government protests in Hong Kong, China on July 1 2019.EFE/Jerome Favre/File

Hong Kong Police announced on Saturday that the annual pro-democracy rally which takes place every year on 1 July has been banned for the first time in 17 years.

The protest rally has been taking place every year since the handover of Hong Kong in 1997. Hong Kong had been under British colonial rule until then when the control of the territory was handed back to the Chinese. EFE-EPA