Hong Kong Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu Chak-yee (L) arrives at a press conference about the law and order situation and police work in the city, in Hong Kong, China, 27 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An Air China ground crew wearing personal protection equipment, (C), escorts journalists covering the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after landing in Beijing, China, 01 February 2022. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong has gone back to square one in its zero-Covid policy as health authorities reported more than 5,000 cases this week.

The special administrative region has adopted Beijing’s drastic approach to containing the spread of Covid-19 through mass testing, tough quarantines and border closures but the restrictions threaten to damage its economy and status as an international financial hub.

A recent surge in cases fueled by the contagious Omicron variant has prompted Hong Kong authorities to go even further by banning meetings of more than two families in private spaces and two people in public.

Covid-19 tests are required to enter certain establishments and face masks are obligatory in public spaces. Failure to comply with the rules can incur fines of up to $1,283.

(...)