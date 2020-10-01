Hong Kong (China), 01/10/2020.- Police officers stand guard during a banned rally on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2020. Police deployed 6,000 officers to counter any illegal rallies or activities as China marks its 71st founding anniversary. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester's hands are bound by zip ties as police officers detain and load protesters on a bus during a banned rally on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong (China), 01/10/2020.- A protester holds up the national flag of India during a banned rally on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong (China), 01/10/2020.- Protesters gesture along a street in Causeway Bay to as they gather for a banned rally on China's National Day, in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong (China), 01/10/2020.- Police officers stand guard along a street in Causeway Bay to prevent protesters from gathering for a banned rally on China's National Day, in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong deployed thousands of security personnel across the city for China’s National Day on Thursday to quell potential unrest as pro-democracy activists in the former British colony held a large demonstration that has been banned by authorities.

Public broadcaster RTHK said that up to 6,000 officers were prepared to “quickly stamp out any signs of trouble at the earliest opportunity”, adding that riot police were patrolling busy shopping areas and “stopping and searching mostly young people.”

Police said they had arrested at least 60 people for unauthorized assembly. EFE-EPA

hk-ks/jot