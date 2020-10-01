Hong Kong deployed thousands of security personnel across the city for China’s National Day on Thursday to quell potential unrest as pro-democracy activists in the former British colony held a large demonstration that has been banned by authorities.
Public broadcaster RTHK said that up to 6,000 officers were prepared to “quickly stamp out any signs of trouble at the earliest opportunity”, adding that riot police were patrolling busy shopping areas and “stopping and searching mostly young people.”
Police said they had arrested at least 60 people for unauthorized assembly. EFE-EPA
hk-ks/jot