Riot police advance to disperse anti-government protesters outside the Tsim Sha Tsui police station in Hong Kong, China, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were out in force again on Sunday for another day of protests in two crowded urban districts.

There were fears that gangsters from mainland China may attack protesters in revenge for a previous fight.

Extending the 10th weekend of protests originally sparked by a widely criticized extradition bill, hundreds of demonstrators turned up in the working-class area of Sham Shui Po in the early afternoon on Sunday and staged a march, which was not authorized by the police.

At around 5 pm, riot police dispersed the crowd with teargas and arrested a number of people, familiar scenes that have been played out repeatedly as Hong Kong’s biggest political crisis in decades continued to deepen.

On the other side of the harbour, thousands of black-clad activists gathered in Victoria Park, the biggest park in the former British colony, for an anti-government rally.

When the authorized event was over, the protesters left the park spilled onto the streets in either direction away from or towards the nearby district of North Point, a potential flashpoint of the day where the majority of shops closed after 12 pm local time (4.00 GMT) in anticipation of violence.

Tensions ran high during the early evening in North Point, with the main road King’s Road thronged by a large group of men speaking Cantonese with a mainland Chinese accent, journalists and police officers.

Some of the men were clad in red shirts bearing the Chinese characters for Fujianese and swear words in Fujianese.

Others wore shirts in blue, a color symbolizing police.

Posters printed with words such as “Defend North Point, safeguard Chinese people” and “Fujianese rise up to defend our home” were put up in various spots.

There were no black-clad protesters in the area and the suspected gangs turned journalists into their targes.

At around 6pm, journalists claimed they were attacked by a man.

One reporter who asked police officers on the scene to deal with the matter later accused them of turning a blind eye and letting the assailant go without making any arrest.

An hour later, riot police closed off part of King’s Road.

North Point is traditionally a stronghold for immigrants from the southeastern province of China.

On 5 August, the district was the scene of a street fight when dozens of men armed with long poles attacked a big group of black-clad pro-democracy protesters.

The attackers, believed to be members of the local Fujianese gangs and greatly outnumbered by the demonstrators, soon backed off after the latter fought back.

Over the past few days, rumors have been flying around Hong Kong that some Fujianese groups and communities were arranging for their relatives and friends from Fujian to come to Hong Kong to get back at the campaigners.

On Friday, police warned the Fujianese community that anyone engaging in violence would be arrested.

For many Hongkongers, the brawl on 5 August evoked memories of a mob attack on 21 July, when a marauding gang of white-clad men, widely believed to be local mafias, descended on a metro station in Yuen Long and attacked protesters and other commuters indiscriminately, causing injuries to at least 45 people, including a pregnant woman.

Police did not arrive at the scene until 39 minutes after the first public call for help was made, sparking accusations that the force condoned the violent act of the gangsters or even colluded with them.

The government and police have come under criticism for the way they handled the incident, which some veteran political commentators billed as a “terrorist attack”.

More than a dozen white-clad men have been arrested.

All have been released on bail and no charge has been pressed against them.

This contrasts wildly with the swift manner in which police have dealt with anti-government protesters.

On 30 July, 44 Hongkongers were arrested during chaotic rallies.

Two days later, they were charged with the serious offense of rioting.

The Yuen Long incident has further fueled public anger towards the government and police and also left many citizens on edge, especially those living in North Point, Yuen Long and other nearby towns.

The now-abandoned extradition bill, which would have enabled fugitives to be sent from Hong Kong to mainland China, has morphed into a broader anti-government movement seeking to reverse a general decline in freedoms. EFE-EPA

