Pro-China figures in Hong Kong, including lawmakers and a retired policeman, have formed a group advocating for a ban on people wearing masks at protests.
Speaking to the press on Thursday the anti-mask law promotional group said invoking the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, a colonial-era law introduced in 1922, to impose a ban on masks at protests would be one measure the authorities could adopt to curb violence at a time when Hong Kong finds itself gripped by increasingly violent street protests.