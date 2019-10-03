White collar workers raise their arms as they take part in a lunch-hour march accusing the police of using excessive force in Hong Kong, China, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester speaks outside the Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College during a demonstration held to show solidarity with an injured student, in Hong Kong, China, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters and students stand outside the Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College during a demonstration held to show solidarity with an injured student, in Hong Kong, China, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-China figures in Hong Kong, including lawmakers and a retired policeman, have formed a group advocating for a ban on people wearing masks at protests.

Speaking to the press on Thursday the anti-mask law promotional group said invoking the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, a colonial-era law introduced in 1922, to impose a ban on masks at protests would be one measure the authorities could adopt to curb violence at a time when Hong Kong finds itself gripped by increasingly violent street protests.