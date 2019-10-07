A protester's umbrella is blown over by the wind during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A general view shows protesters taking part in an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester prepares to throw a flaming projectile during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester prepares to toss a tear gas pellet during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester gestures during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester tosses a tear gas pellet during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Hong Kong police and radical protesters faced off again overnight Sunday and into the morning in the semi-autonomous city, where tens of thousands of people protested defiantly against the executive's decision to pass a law banning the use of masks in demonstrations.

After intense weekend protests, most subway stations remained closed Monday, including Admiralty, Prince Edward and Mong Kok stops, operator MTR Corporation reported.

Despite heavy rain and an overwhelming police presence, people marched through the city on Sunday in masks to protest against the legislation announced on Friday by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, chanting slogans such as "Hong Kong, resist."

The number of protesters was significantly higher than on Saturday night, EFE noted, and this time they gathered in two marches — one departed from the commercial area of Causeway Bay on the island of Hong Kong, and the other from Kowloon district.

Chaos seized the financial hub overnight when some protesters allegedly vandalized subway stations, as well as banks and Chinese stores, and threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at the police.

Throughout the night, protests in some parts of the city resulted in clashes between protesters and officers, who resorted once again to using tear gas and pepper spray.

Riot police arrested an undetermined number of people under the new anti-mask law, according to local media.

Although Lam said the legislation only seeks to identify the most violent and "does not mean that Hong Kong is in a state of emergency," many in the city fear the government will eventually invoke emergency powers to authorize detentions, censor the press, change laws or take full control of transport.

In addition, Chinese troops in Hong Kong warned protesters that they could be arrested for targeting barracks with lasers, the South China Morning Post reported.

The newspaper said it is the first time that soldiers of the People's Liberation Army had issued a direct warning to protesters after four months of demonstrations against the government.

The protests, sparked in June following a contentious proposed extradition law, mutated into a movement that seeks an improvement in the democratic mechanisms that govern it and in opposition to Beijing's alleged authoritarianism.

However, some protesters have opted for more radical tactics than peaceful protests and violent clashes with the police are common.

Lam lashed out on Saturday against the "extreme,” “shocking and outrageous” acts of the most violent protesters and urged Hong Kong residents to condemn them and distance themselves. EFE-EPA

hk-jco/tw