People hold a banner as they take part in an anti-government rally on New Year's Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

Pro-democracy protesters look on during an anti-government rally on New Year's Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

Protesters hold USA national flags during an anti-government rally on New Year's Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

Protesters take part in an anti-government rally on New Year's Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

Protesters chant as fireworks explode in Hong Kong along the waterfront on new year's eve in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, early 1 January 2020. EFE-EPA/Vivek Prakash

Protesters clash with riot police after a rally on new year's eve in Hong Kong, China, 1 January 2020. EFE-EPA/Vivek Prakash

A large anti-government demonstration called to kick off New Year in Hong Kong came to an early end on Wednesday following fresh clashes with police.

Tens of thousands of people gathered for the march, which had been granted authorization from officials, but organizers from the Civil Human Rights Front, responsible for previous demonstrations attracting more than a million people, called the event off early following a request from police. EFE-EPA