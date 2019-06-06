Members of the legal sector attend a silent march from the Court of Final Appeal to the Central Government Offices to protest an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 06 June 2019. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Members of the legal sector attend a silent march from the Court of Final Appeal to the Central Government Offices to protest an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 06 June 2019. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Members of the legal sector attend a silent march from the Court of Final Appeal to the Central Government Offices to protest an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 06 June 2019. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Members of the legal sector attend a silent march from the Court of Final Appeal to the Central Government Offices to protest an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 06 June 2019. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Members of the legal sector attend a silent march from the Court of Final Appeal to the Central Government Offices to protest an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 06 June 2019. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hundreds of Hong Kong lawyers on Thursday took part in a silent march dressed in black to protest against a controversial extradition bill in the process of being approved that will allow the extradition of fugitives to China.

The Hong Kong Law Society, which submitted a report to the Legislative Council before the march, said that the local government should not rush the passage of the bill and urged authorities to conduct "extensive consultations" before taking it further.

“The Law Society takes the view that as the proposed legislative amendments have far-reaching and important implications, there should be a comprehensive review of the extradition regime in Hong Kong and an extensive consultation with the stakeholders and the community,” the lawyers said.

The new amendment - proposed in February - could see a final vote by lawmakers before the end of July.

The law would allow the Hong Kong Chief Executive and courts to process extradition requests of countries with which the former British colony does not have a formal transfer agreement, including mainland China, Taiwan and Macao, without legislative supervision.

The bill has faced opposition from journalists, foreign politicians and companies, which have expressed concerns that residents of Hong Kong - which is part of China but enjoys special autonomy in fields such as the law and currency - who have been accused of crimes will be at risk of being deported to mainland China.

According to the organizers of the protest, this would expose extradited citizens to possible torture, abuse and unfair trials.

"There is nothing the courts can do to ensure that the defendants receive a fair trial and an adequate process after being extradited to that (Chinese) jurisdiction," Dennis Kwok, a lawyer and one of the organizers of the protest, told reporters.

Kwok said the Hong Kong government, led by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, was being "disgraceful and dishonest" when it claimed it would be the courts that would have the last word on extraditing Hong Kong citizens to mainland China under the new law.

The bill has also been accused of going against the "one Country, two systems," principle enshrined in Hong Kong's judicial system since the United Kingdom handed over its administration to China 2017.

Chris Patten, the last British governor of the city, said in a video published on social media on Thursday that the bill was a "terrible blow" to the rule of law and would undermine Hong Kong's reputation as an international financial hub.

"What these proposals do is to remove the 'firewalls' between Hong Kong's rule of law and the idea of law which prevails in Communist China, an idea of law where there aren't any independent courts; where the courts and the security services and the (Chinese Communist) Party's rules - which are sometimes pretty obscure - are all rolled together," Patten said.

Thursday's protest was the fifth silent march carried out by lawyers in Hong Kong since the administration of the city was handed over to China.

msc/ia/sh