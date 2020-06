The head of the Hong Kong Executive, Carrie Lam, accused the United States government Tuesday of using double standards when addressing the pro-democratic protests that occurred in the Asian city and the current protests against racism on American soil.

"We now see how local authorities are handling the revolts in the US, compared to the position they took last year when almost the same riots occurred in Hong Kong," Lam said today during her weekly press conference. EFE-EPA

jt/lds