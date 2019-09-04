A resident reacts as police arrest people in a bus who are suspected of being anti-government protesters, at Kowloon Bay Station, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Protesters stand in a bus as police arrest people who are suspected of being anti-government protesters, at Kowloon Bay Station, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Hong Kong’s leader announced Wednesday the formal withdrawal of a contentious extradition bill that sparked months of protests across the special administrative region.

“The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns. The secretary for security will move a motion according to the rules of procedure when the Legislative Council resumes," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a video statement.

This was one of the four new measures the Hong Kong leader announced to deal with the ongoing anti-extradition bill movement, which has plunged the semi-autonomous Chinese city into its most severe political crisis in decades.

The other three proposals are to “fully support” the work of the Independent Police Complaints Council and invite an ex-government official and a lawyer to the IPCC; for Lam and her aides to have direct dialog with “people from all walks of life”; and invite community leaders, professionals and academics to “independently examine and review society's deep-seated problems and to advise the government on finding solutions.”

The video statement, which featured a relatively soft-spoken Lam, was released after she reportedly met with a group of pro-Beijing lawmakers and Hong Kong delegates to China’s congress and to the country’s political legislative advisory body at her official residence.

The unexpected announcement came more than 11 weeks after the 62-year-old leader announced the “suspension” of the bill on June 15, and eight weeks after she announced the bill was “dead” and a “total failure” on July 9.

The formal withdrawal of the bill, which would have allowed Hong Kong fugitives to be extradited to mainland China to face trials in courts controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, is one of the five key demands of anti-government protesters who have been taking to the streets for the past 13 weeks.

The other four demands are the establishment of an independent inquiry into police brutality, retracting the classification of protesters as “rioters”, granting amnesty for arrested protesters, and introducing universal suffrage.

Protesters insist that all five demands have to be met in order to resolve the ongoing crisis. One of the leading slogans frequently heard chanted in street protests is: “Five demands, not one less.”

Some critics believe Lam’s latest move will do little to ease the crisis.

Jimmy Sham, convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, which was behind three mass demonstrations that attracted more than 1 million people each since June, compared the current crisis to the Amazon fires and Lam’s measures “a bowl of water.”

“When a fire has just broken out, a bowl of water can douse it. But this is a conflagration in the Amazon. A bowl of water cannot douse the fire but may actually fuel it. A political storm that cannot be quelled may deepen social divides,” he said.

Prior to Lam’s announcement, veteran commentator Simon Lau Sai-leung wrote on the Facebook page of his radio channel Sing Jai, saying Lam’s move could be a prelude to further crackdown on protesters.

“It is said that (the bill) will be withdrawn. That is not a response to (the demands of) protesters but a passive-aggressive move. On the face of it, it is a step back. If the street fights continue, the emergency state law would be invoked. Rallies and mask-wearing would first be banned, and (crackdown efforts) would be stepped up,” he wrote.

Lau was referring to the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, a draconian law that has become a cause of concern in Hong Kong recently. Last used in 1967 during the leftist riots in Hong Kong, the ordinance could give the chief executive sweeping powers, including authorizing arrests and punishment, censoring the press, seizing property, changing laws and enacting new ones.

A Chinese-language newspaper in Hong Kong ran a report last week that quoted government sources as saying the Hong Kong government deemed the ordinance one way to quell the protests. Lam has said her administration is “looking at other laws and see whether they are applicable or not.”

Over the past weeks, Lam, who has been widely criticized for the way she has handled the crisis, has repeatedly maintained that the bill was already dead.

However, that has done nothing to placate protesters, who feared the proposal could be reintroduced as the top leader stopped short of withdrawing it through a formal legislative procedure.

Many Hongkongers are also angry with the way the police force deals with the protests, which they consider brutal and at times in violation of the law. They want an independent commission to probe the police, instead of the IPCC, which they deem toothless as it cannot summon witnesses.

In recent weeks, street protests have escalated into violence, with both the police and protesters upping the ante against each other.

Meanwhile, after reports surged that Lam would withdraw the bill, Hong Kong's stock market soared nearly 4 percent in the afternoon. EFE-EPA

sl/tw