Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong leader condemns any attempt at interference by US

Hong Kong’s embattled leader on Tuesday rejected attempts by United States lawmakers to interfere with the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s affairs through a congressional bill.

At a press briefing Tuesday morning, Carrie Lam was responding to Hong Kong protesters’ call for the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. EFE-EPA