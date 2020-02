Passengers are seen on the 151,000-tonne World Dream cruise liner docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A view of the 151,000-tonne World Dream cruise liner docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Passengers disembark from the World Dream cruise liner docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Passengers wave as they disembark from the World Dream cruise liner docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Over 3,600 passengers that were forced into quarantine for five days on the World Dream cruise ship over coronavirus fears have been authorized to disembark by Hong Kong authorities.

Half of the travelers have passed "numerous medical tests" and temperature controls, and all the tests carried out on the ship's 1,814 crew members have come back negative for coronavirus, the Hong Kong Health Department said Sunday.