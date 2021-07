A person, wearing a shirt in support of convicted Tong Ying-kit, stands outside the High Court in Hong Kong, China, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

A Correction Services Department van thought to carry Tong Ying-kit, convicted under the Hong Kong National Security Law, leaves the High Court in Hong Kong, China, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

A security guard stands at the entrance of the High Court in Hong Kong, China, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

The first person to be put on trial under Hong Kong’s controversial national security law was found guilty by the High Court of inciting secession and acts of terrorism on Tuesday.

Leon Tong Ying-kit was arrested on 1 July 2020, just hours after the Beijing-designed security law was enacted in the protest-rocked special status territory, according to local media.EFE

