Pedestrians cross the street as a street shop behind them remains closed in Mong Kok, Hong Kong China, 22 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL CANDELA

Shoppers go through temperature check before entering into a shopping mall in Mong Kok, Hong Kong China, 22 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL CANDELA

A 33-year-old man from Hong Kong became the first documented case of Covid-19 reinfection in the world, according to researchers at the University of Hong Kong, state media reported Monday.

The patient was discharged after being cured of the virus in April but earlier this month tested positive again after returning from Spain, state broadcaster RTHK said.EFE-EPA

