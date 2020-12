Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at the Kowloon City police station as he reports himself to the police, three times a week, as part of his court bail condition in Hong Kong, China, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at the Kowloon City police station as he reports himself to the police, three times a week, as part of his court bail condition in Hong Kong, China, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai leaves the Kowloon City police station as he reports himself to the police, three times a week, as part of his court bail condition in Hong Kong, China, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Hong Kong's top court on Thursday remanded pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai in custody again after allowing prosecutors to appeal against his bail in a national security law case.

The Court of Final Appeal granted an interim order to detain the 73-year-old founder of Apple Daily until a hearing on Feb.1 next year. EFE-EPA