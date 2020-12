Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai prepares to board a court-bound vehicle at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Hong Kong, China, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CANDELA ALTERNATIVE CROP

Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and media mogul Jimmy Lai was denied bail for the second time in less than a week on Saturday when he appeared in court in a case under the city’s controversial national security law.

The 73-year-old owner of Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and founder of Next Digital faces one count of “collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.” EFE-EPA