Pro-Beijing supporters celebrate the sentencing of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying outside the West Kowloon Court in Hong Kong, China, 16 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Media mogul Jimmy Lai (C) is escorted out of a Correctional Services Department vehicle and into the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, China, 09 February 2021 (Reissued 16 April 2021). Lai has been sentenced to one year for his role in an unauthorized assembly during anti-government protests in 2019. He is among nine democracy activists that were on trial and sentenced on 16 April. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was Friday given a year in prison for organizing an unauthorized march during a wave of anti-government protests in the city two years ago.

Judge Amanda Jane Woodcock of the West Kowloon Court also sent former legislator Leung Kwok-hung to jail for 18 months and vice chairman of the Labor Party Lee Cheuk-yan for one year. EFE

