Hong Kong's Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng talks to media after Legislative Council formally withdrew an extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, Oct.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Hong Kong's Secretary for Security John Lee announces the formal withdraw of extradition bill at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Oct.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan holds an anti-extradition bill placard as Secretary of Security John Lee Ka-Chiu (not in picture) announces the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Oct.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Chan Tong-kai, (R), a murder suspect wanted by Taiwan, walks out of the Pik Uk Correctional Institution in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Chan Tong-kai, (L), a murder suspect wanted by Taiwan, accompanied by Anglican pastor Peter Koon, (R), walks out of the Pik Uk Correctional Institution in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Chan Tong-kai, (L), a murder suspect wanted by Taiwan, accompanied by Anglican pastor Peter Koon, (R), walks out of the Pik Uk Correctional Institution in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The murder suspect who sparked the extradition bill controversy that eventually plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis in decades, apologized to the city after his release from prison Wednesday morning.

“I’m sorry. I hope for your forgiveness, that you will give me a chance to start anew and give back to society,” 20-year-old Chan Tong-kai said.