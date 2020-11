The seats of the pan-democratic lawmakers are empty during a session at Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 12 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Pan-democratic legislator Lam Cheuk-ting displays banners that reads: 'Carrie Lam brought disaster to Hong Kong and its people' and 'she will leave a stink for ten thousand years' inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 12 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo Man-ching arrives at the Legislative Council to tender her letter of resignation in Hong Kong, China, 12 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Former pro-democracy lawmakers Helena Wong, (L), Wu Chi-wai, (2L), Andrew Wan, (2R), and Lam Cheuk-ting, (R), speak to reporters after tendering their letters of resignation at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 12 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong on Thursday officially presented their resignation en masse from the local parliament after the government dismissed four legislators following the approval of a new regulation from China.

“Sooner or later we would all have been disqualified,” Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai told a press conference after announcing the resignations. EFE-EPA

