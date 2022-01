An Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, (AFCD), officer wearing personal protective equipment walks out of the Little Boss pet shop in Hong Kong, China, 18 January 2022.EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, (AFCD), officer wearing personal protective equipment walks out of the Little Boss pet shop in Hong Kong, China, 18 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, (AFCD), officer wearing personal protective equipment sits in a department van outside the Little Boss pet shop in Hong Kong, China, 18 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong authorities have ordered a cull of 2,000 hamsters after an outbreak of Covid-19 linked to the rodents at a pet store.

Health officials said they had detected at least one Covid-19 case that spread to a human from hamsters imported from the Netherlands, according to state radio RTHK Tuesday. EFE

lcl/jot