Pro-democracy protesters take part in a rally during lunch time in Hong Kong, China, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A woman carrying her meal in a plastic bag makes her way through pro-democracy protesters during a lunch time rally in Hong Kong, China, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police in Hong Kong have arrested four people for allegedly trying to make home-made explosive devices to be used during anti-government protests, official media reported on Wednesday.

The arrests are the latest in a series of cases related to explosives, which have been discovered since pro-democracy protests started in June, triggered by a proposed change in the autonomous city's extradition law. EFE-EPA