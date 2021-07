Li Kwai-wah, Senior Superintendent, Police National Security Department, speaks during a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Hong Kong, China, 06 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China, 06 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Li Kwai-wah, Senior Superintendent, Police National Security Department, (L), and Alick Mc Whirter, Senior Bomb Disposal Officer, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau, (R), speak during a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Hong Kong, China, 06 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong police detained nine people whom they accused of "making bombs in a hotel" and "planning terrorist attacks in public spaces," authorities said Tuesday at a press conference.

The arrests, including six secondary school students, occurred Monday under the National Security Law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong, said Li Guihua, the superintendent of the body's National Security division. EFE