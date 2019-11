Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong, China, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters make a fire with paper boxes as they attend a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong, China, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters walk holding the US and Britain flags during a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong, China, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Richard Chan, a candidate for district council elections, reacts after being pepper-sprayed by police during a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong, China, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Riot police clash with protesters and candidates for the upcoming local district council elections during a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong, China, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Richard Chan, a candidate for district council elections, receives help after being pepper-sprayed by police during a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong, China, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Richard Chan, a candidate for district council elections, lies on the floor after being pepper-sprayed by police during a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong, China, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Hong Kong police fired teargas into election candidate meetings in the Asian financial hub to disperse pro-democracy activists on Saturday afternoon.

It came shortly after demonstrators kicked off a series of rallies billed as a global "emergency call for autonomy" in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.