Pro-democracy protesters hold an SOS sign and US national flags during a Thanksgiving rally in Edinburgh Place, Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An officer from a bomb disposal unit searches the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong Polytechnic student's union building is seen through a broken window in Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong police ended the nearly two-week-long siege of the Polytechnic University at noon on Friday with the withdrawal of all officers surrounding the campus, a day after having discovered a large cache of diverse weapons such as Molotov cocktails, bows and chemicals stowed there.

"After two days, police have removed all dangerous goods and have handled scenes of crime at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU)," the police said in a statement. EFE-EPA