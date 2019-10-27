A woman runs with a child away from tear gas, which was fired by police in a children's park, during a pro-democracy rally against police brutality in Hong Kong, China, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A peaceful but unlawful rally held by protesters Sunday afternoon to show support for the Muslim community and journalists affected by police actions in the ongoing anti-government protest movement was cut short after police fired teargas to dispel the crowd.

As the movement entered its 21st consecutive weekend, thousands of demonstrators of all ages thronged a touristy waterfront park in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, in response to online calls for joining the rally held under the theme “Fight against police brutality; stand with civilians, journalists and the Muslim community.” EFE-EPA