A peaceful but unlawful rally held by protesters Sunday afternoon to show support for the Muslim community and journalists affected by police actions in the ongoing anti-government protest movement was cut short after police fired teargas to dispel the crowd.
As the movement entered its 21st consecutive weekend, thousands of demonstrators of all ages thronged a touristy waterfront park in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, in response to online calls for joining the rally held under the theme “Fight against police brutality; stand with civilians, journalists and the Muslim community.” EFE-EPA