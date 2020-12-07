Hong Kong (China).- (FILE) - Former pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung, walks outside the Western Police Station in Hong Kong, China, 18 November 2020 (reissued 03 December 2020). According to media reports, the former opposition lawmaker is seeking asylum in Britain. Hui was released on bail in November after being arrested in connection with his attempts to disrupt the passage of the national anthem bill in at the Legislative Council earlier in 2020. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE *** Local Caption *** 56504786

Hong Kong police on Monday ordered several banks, including British giant HSBC, to freeze the accounts of former lawmaker-in-exile Ted Hui, who authorities in the Special Administrative Region suspect of money laundering.



“We have the accounts frozen absolutely not because this person has fled... He is highly suspected of embezzling HK $850,000 ($109,600) in funds via his own and other people’s accounts,” Hong Kong Police Senior Superintendent Steve Li told reporters.



Li, who did not mention Hui by name during the briefing, added: “since this man left Hong Kong, what he has said and done (...) is enough to constitute collusion with foreign forces” under the national security law enacted last year amid protests from pro-democracy advocates and large segments of the international community. EFE-EPA



