Hong Kong police on Monday ordered several banks, including British giant HSBC, to freeze the accounts of former lawmaker-in-exile Ted Hui, who authorities in the Special Administrative Region suspect of money laundering.
“We have the accounts frozen absolutely not because this person has fled... He is highly suspected of embezzling HK $850,000 ($109,600) in funds via his own and other people’s accounts,” Hong Kong Police Senior Superintendent Steve Li told reporters.
Li, who did not mention Hui by name during the briefing, added: “since this man left Hong Kong, what he has said and done (...) is enough to constitute collusion with foreign forces” under the national security law enacted last year amid protests from pro-democracy advocates and large segments of the international community. EFE-EPA
sl/ks