Pro-democracy activist Kelvin Ho, (L), Owen Chow, (2L), pick up their prosecution committal bundles outside the Wanchai Police Headquarters building in Hong Kong, China, EFE/EPA/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Police in Hong Kong has raided the main office of the opposition League of Social Democrats (LSD) as part of an ongoing probe into the now-disbanded Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) that had organized protests in 2019.

LSD chairperson Chan Po-Ying said officers told them they needed to collect documents related to the front.

But the police did not seize anything after the hour-long search, public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reported.

She described the raid as "ridiculous," and “a political intimidation to the LSD and civil society, creating a chilling effect."

Chan, the wife of jailed former LSD legislator Leung Kwok-hung, said the police claimed that the party had "received information from the front" between 2019 and 2020.

(...)