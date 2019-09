Protesters walk to the US Consulate General, during a rally in Hong Kong, China, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

The entrance to Central MTR station is on fire set by protesters during a rally in Hong Kong, China, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters with US flags walk to the US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau, during a rally in Hong Kong, China, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Protesters smash windows of the entrance of Central MTR station during a rally in Hong Kong, China, 08 September 2019.EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters with US flags and posters walk to the US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau, during a rally in Hong Kong, China, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Hong Kong was awash with a sea of American flags Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of thousands of people staged a mass rally urging Washington to pass a congressional bill to defend Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Throngs of demonstrators, some waving American flags, gathered at around 13.00 local time (GMT 05.00) in Chater Garden in Central, the site of numerous anti-government rallies over the past two months, before marching uphill to hand over petitions to the US Consulate General in Hong Kong.EFE-EPA