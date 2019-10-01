Hong Kong protesters marked the Chinese National Day with widespread clashes with riot police as they flooded the streets Tuesday afternoon to show their defiance of China as the communist state celebrated its 70th birthday.
Just a couple of hours after China kicked off one of its biggest ever military parades to celebrate the National Day at 10.00 local time, 2,000 kilometers away in Hong Kong, tens of thousands of citizens swarmed at least seven different districts to mark what they dubbed “a day of mourning."