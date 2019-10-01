Anti-government activists hold an anti-China poster as they march through the streets in protest on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Anti-government protesters are reflected on the exterior glass of a building as they march in protest on National Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A view through a torn poster shows anti-government activists march through the streets in protest on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister back to the police during a protest on National Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong protesters marked the Chinese National Day with widespread clashes with riot police as they flooded the streets Tuesday afternoon to show their defiance of China as the communist state celebrated its 70th birthday.

Just a couple of hours after China kicked off one of its biggest ever military parades to celebrate the National Day at 10.00 local time, 2,000 kilometers away in Hong Kong, tens of thousands of citizens swarmed at least seven different districts to mark what they dubbed “a day of mourning."