Pro-democracy protesters holding US national flags take part in a 'March of gratitude to the US' from Chater Garden towards the US consulate in Hong Kong, China, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGEUL CANDELA

Riot police officers stand guard in front of pro-democracy protesters during a 'March of gratitude to the US' from Chater Garden towards the US consulate in Hong Kong, China, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGEUL CANDELA

A pro-democracy protester dressed as US President Donald J. Trump takes part in a 'March of gratitude to the US' from Chater Garden towards the US consulate in Hong Kong, China, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGEUL CANDELA

Pro-democracy protesters holding US national flags take part in a 'March of gratitude to the US' from Chater Garden towards the US consulate in Hong Kong, China, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGEUL CANDELA

A pro-democracy protester dressed as US President Donald J. Trump takes part in a 'March of gratitude to the US' from Chater Garden towards the US consulate in Hong Kong, China, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGEUL CANDELA

Riot police officers stand guard in front of pro-democracy protesters during a 'March of gratitude to the US' from Chater Garden towards the US consulate in Hong Kong, China, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGEUL CANDELA

Pro-democracy protesters holding US national flags take part in a 'March of gratitude to the US' from Chater Garden towards the US consulate in Hong Kong, China, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGEUL CANDELA

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy activists returned to the streets on Sunday for protests, a week after the pan-democracy camp swept local elections.

Following two relatively quiet weeks, the protesters were out in force again for three authorized marches in different parts of the city, each bigger than the one before.