Young and elderly protesters in Hong Kong came out in force on two fronts Saturday against the authorities’ crackdown on the protest movement that has stretched into its 19th weekend.

Hours after US President Donald Trump said in an Oval Office meeting with China’s vice premier that protests in Hong Kong had “deescalated a lot from the beginning,” thousands of people defied a new law banning face masks in protests and took to the streets in the touristy area of Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon.