Police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

Protesters wearing gas masks an holding an umbrella look on after police fired tear gas during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

An umbrella lays on a street after police fired tear gas on protesters during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

Police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester wearing a gas mask throws back a tear gas after police fired tear gas during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A protester wearing a gas mask throws tear gas after police fired tear gas during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

Tens of thousands of protesters defied a police ban and held a march in Hong Kong.

Activists took to the streets in the city centre on Saturday afternoon, as the Asian financial hub entered what is expected to be a volatile 13th weekend of anti-government protests.