A protester holds a poster in front of a row of riot police during in an anti-government rally in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, China, Aug. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Three months ago, a taboo topic came between Nora and her brother.

Food, drinks and other innocuous subjects are now all they talk about as they avoid one area at all costs — Hong Kong’s ongoing protest movement. If they go there, there is a high risk of disappointment, disagreement and argument, for Nora is a supporter of the movement, and her brother is a policeman.