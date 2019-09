Travelers walk with their luggage to the airport as protesters block roads leading to the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Travelers walk with their luggage to the airport as protesters block roads leading to the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE ALTERNATE CROP

Protesters block a road leading to the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Barricade block lifts as protesters gather outside the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A plane flies overhead as protesters block a road leading to the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A protester gestures during a rally at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters gather outside the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A plane flies by as protesters gather outside the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists carried out protests at the city’s airport, choking transport links and swarming the bus terminus in the hope of paralyzing the aviation hub.

The demonstration, dubbed “Stuck with you”, began at around 1 pm local time (3 pm GMT) on Sunday when hordes of campaigners arrived at Hong Kong International Airport, surrounding the complex amid a heavy police presence.