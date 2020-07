A man has his temperature checked in a bus turned into a voting booth before casting his vote for pro-democracy primary candidates for the legislative election in Hong Kong, China, 11 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A ferry passenger speaks on his mobile phone while crossing Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong authorities on Monday announced the closure of bars and nightclubs and reduced the number of people allowed to gather from 50 to four after the number of local infections soared to a new record.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced a set of fresh anti-virus measures after 41 local coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday, 20 of which are of unknown origin.