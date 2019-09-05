Hong Kong’s beleaguered leader said Thursday that Beijing played no role in her surprise decision to withdraw a contentious extradition bill, but that the Chinese authorities had given her "respect" and "support."
At a press briefing Thursday morning, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Beijing had “respected my view,” “supported me all the way” and respected the “one country, two systems” formula as she dealt with the extradition bill issue, which has plunged Hong Kong into an unprecedented political crisis. EFE-EPA