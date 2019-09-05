A student from the Faculty of Medicine, the University of Hong Kong, wearing a gas mask holds a sign at the campus in Hong Kong, China, Sep. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Students from the Faculty of Medicine, the University of Hong Kong, with their right eye covered in solidarity with a woman who was injured during clashes with police, hold signs and form a human chain at the campus in Hong Kong, China, Sep. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Hong Kong’s beleaguered leader said Thursday that Beijing played no role in her surprise decision to withdraw a contentious extradition bill, but that the Chinese authorities had given her "respect" and "support."

At a press briefing Thursday morning, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Beijing had “respected my view,” “supported me all the way” and respected the “one country, two systems” formula as she dealt with the extradition bill issue, which has plunged Hong Kong into an unprecedented political crisis. EFE-EPA