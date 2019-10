A student wears a helmet with writings reading 'Five demands, not one less' as students from City University and Baptist University form a human chain in Hong Kong, China, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/MIGUEL CANDELA

Over 1,000 angry protesters spontaneously filled the streets of the core business district of Hong Kong on Friday shortly after the chief executive announced a controversial move to invoke a colonial-era law to ban face masks in protests.

With just a few hours to go before the ban takes effect at midnight on Saturday, the protesters, many of them wearing their trademark face masks, thronged different parts of Central to protest the new measures unveiled by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.