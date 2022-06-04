Police warn a woman after stopping and searching her in a shopping area near Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, 04 June 2022. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong citizens have been banned from gathering to commemorate China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown for the third consecutive year, with authorities cordoning off the park where the world’s biggest commemoration of the historical event used to be held.

Police presence around Victoria Park on Hong Kong Island has been visible since Friday night, when main sections of the park were closed off until Sunday to prevent unauthorized public assemblies on the 33rd anniversary of the June 4 crackdown in 1989.

On Saturday afternoon, there was heavy police deployment at metro exits, on streets and outside a landmark shopping mall not far from the vast park. A number of passers-by clad in black were inspected by police. Some people taking pictures of the park from outside were urged by police to leave.

(...)