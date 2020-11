Hong Kong (China), 24/11/2020.- A security guard stands next to partitioned bedrooms in the Community Treatment Facility at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, China, 24 November 2020. The facility, situated near the airport, will be re-activated as the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city have been growing over the past week. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong will close all nightlife venues and impose the use of mobile tracking applications on restaurants in an attempt to slow down the spread of Covid-19 in the city, the local government announced on Tuesday.



The health secretary, Sophia Chan, told a press conference that 80 new infections had been confirmed, the highest figure in three months. EFE-EPA



msc-jco/ks