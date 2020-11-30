Students walk home after school in Hong Kong, China, 30 November 2020. The Hong Kong government announced that all primary and secondary schools must suspend in-person classes from 02 December until year-end amid a recent spike in coronavirus infections. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong - the city worst affected by the 2002 SARS coronavirus epidemic - has been hit by the fourth Covid-19 wave, which appears more serious than earlier outbreaks and has led the city to close all schools until next year apart from imposing other measures.

The local government on Monday expressed concern over the recent spike in cases - with 76 fresh infections reported within the last 24 hours and 115 on Sunday - partly owing to a group of super-spreaders who had visited dance clubs. EFE-EPA

