People wear face masks as they exit an MTR station in Hong Kong, China, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong and Urumqi are set to relax recently imposed Covid-19 restrictions after a drop in new cases, officials in both cities said Tuesday.

In the former British colony, health secretary Sophia Chan said that, from Friday, dining out in restaurants would be allowed — but only until 9pm — while cinemas, beauty parlors and some open air sports facilities would reopen. EFE-EPA

