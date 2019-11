Pro-democracy protesters stand on a bridge spanning over the Tolo Highway during protests at Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Nov.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A group of Hong Kong Polytechnic University students wear Guy Fawkes masks during an anti-government protest on their graduation day in Hong Kong, China, Nov.5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A protester stands next to a vandalised shop during a protest in the Kowloon Tong area in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

A protester prepares equipment for conflict against the police during a protest in the Kowloon Tong area in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Hong Kong dawned Thursday to tear gas and road blockages for the fourth consecutive day since a strike at the beginning of the week in which violence escalated.

Shortly after 7 am, groups of protesters blocked a tunnel linking Hong Kong island with the mainland part of the city while Tolo Highway, which connects several outlying areas, has been blocked since Wednesday night when the police reported that protesters were hurling objects, bricks and Molotov cocktails onto the highway.