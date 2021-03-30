This year’s Oscars gala will not be broadcast in Hong Kong for the first time in more than 50 years, despite the territory competing in the best international film category for "Better Days" and another short film candidate reviewing 2019’s anti-government protests.

In a Monday statement by Hollywood press, TVB channel said it would not broadcast the ceremony as it has been doing since 1969, a decision that it said was "purely commercial" but coincides with the Chinese government’s censorship of the "Do Not Split" short. EFE-EPA