A mother and her child wait to be treated after showing Covid-19 symptoms outside the Accident and Emergency Department at Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, China, 15 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CANDELA/FILE

Seven hours before boarding a plane Tuesday to Melbourne with her 10-year-old daughter, Hong Kong bank worker Katie Cheung headed to her local pharmacy hoping to do some last-minute shopping.

To her surprise, the shop was closed. She then went to a supermarket nearby, only to see many empty shelves as people went on a buying frenzy in fear of a citywide lockdown.

“Things are getting crazier and crazier here. I’m out of here. I feel sad and glad at the same time,” she told EFE.

(...)