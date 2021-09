Special Constables arrive at the Convention Centre before the 2021 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections in Hong Kong, China, 19 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A groups of men have their photos taken near a banner indicating the polling station at the Convention Centre during the 2021 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections in Hong Kong, China, 19 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (2-R) meets reporters after visiting the polling station at the Convention Centre during the 2021 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections in Hong Kong, China, 19 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Fewer than 5,000 Hongkongers were eligible to vote Sunday to select a powerful committee that will choose a new head of the government in the Special Administrative Region of China.

The eligible voter are political elites from pro-Beijing groups and their number is a little over half a percent of the 7.5 million population of Hong Kong. EFE