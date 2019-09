Students hold a stuffed toy frog in solidarity with a woman who was injured in her right eye during clashes with police, as they form a human chain in Hong Kong, China, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Students take part in a rally at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Uniformed secondary school students across Hong Kong formed human chains before classes began Monday morning to support the ongoing anti-government protest movement, which broke out exactly three months ago.

At 07.00 local time (0.1.00 GMT, Sunday), teenage students from at least 100 schools in different parts of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories joined hands outside their school gates.