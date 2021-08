As clouds of uncertainty loom large over Afghan politics and security, the Taliban Wednesday reiterated their commitment to forming an “inclusive government” before the US completes its withdrawal from the country on Aug.31.

In an exclusive interview with EPA-EFE in the Afghan capital, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said there was no need for Afghans to fear the return of the Islamist group after it declared a general amnesty for all. EFE

